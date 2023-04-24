Manslaughter charge laid in connection with Main Street assault

A Winnipeg man is facing a manslaughter charge after an alleged assault earlier this month resulted in a man dying in hospital.

Mark Phillip Traverse, 25, from Winnipeg was arrested at a home Friday and charged with manslaughter in connection to the incident.

He was detained into custody. The charge has not been proven in court.

The charge stems from an incident on April 11. Officers were called just after midnight to the 300 block of Princess Avenue for a report of a man who had been assaulted.

Police met with the 25-year-old man, who was then taken to hospital in unstable condition.

An investigation found the victim, Leo Charles Martin-Shea, was assaulted on the east side of Main Street and Stella Avenue days earlier.

According to police, Martin-Shea went home after the assault, and police and emergency responders were not called.

Officers say it wasn’t until his condition worsened that he called for help.

According to police, Martin-Shea’s injuries were ‘life-altering,’ and he died in hospital on April 19.