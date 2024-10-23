WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba inmate released in error believed to be in Winnipeg, surrounding area

    Mark Phillip Traverse, 27, is shown in an undated supplied image. (Winnipeg Police Service) Mark Phillip Traverse, 27, is shown in an undated supplied image. (Winnipeg Police Service)
    Police are asking for the public's help finding a 27-year-old inmate who was mistakenly released from custody in Manitoba.

    The Winnipeg Police Service said it was notified Tuesday by Manitoba Justice that 27-year-old Mark Phillip Traverse was released in error.

    The major crimes unit is asking for the public's help finding him. He is described as six-foot-one, weighing 183 lbs with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes.

    Investigators believe Traverse is in Winnipeg or the surrounding area.

    Police say while he is not considered armed and dangerous or a threat to public safety, he should not be approached.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, a provincial spokesperson said Manitoba Justice is aware of the incident.

    "A warrant was immediately issued, and Justice officials have been in touch with law enforcement to ensure they have the information they need to apprehend this inmate," the statement said.

    "As a result, a review of the incident has been triggered and training protocol is being enhanced to mitigate future risk."

    The spokesperson declined to disclose where the inmate was being held and how he came to be released.

