Manitoba investigating suspected avian flu in wild birds

The Manitoba government is investigating a suspected case of avian influenza in wild birds in the province.

In a release sent Thursday afternoon, the province said samples from several birds in southwestern Manitoba near Waskada, along with one sample near the Dauphin area, are being tested for H5N1, a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza that has been found in other provinces, North Dakota and Minnesota. The province added an update will be provided in the coming days once the test results are in.

“The risk of avian influenza to human health is low. There are no known cases of transmission of this strain of the virus from birds to humans in North America,” the province wrote in a statement, adding it also doesn’t pose a food safety risk.

Small poultry flock owners and commercial poultry flock owners are advised to take precautions. Manitoba Agriculture says owners of small flocks are encouraged to confine their birds indoors, if possible, during the current wild bird migration.

“Small flocks are considered at high risk for HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) infection as they often have access to outdoor pens or free-range. This means there is a high probability of contact with wild birds that may be contaminated with the HPAI virus,” the province wrote in a statement.

Commercial farmers are being told to monitor information provided through their sector organizations and the Office of the Chief Veterinarian.