WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is investing an additional $500 million over two years on infrastructure projects to help restart the province’s recovery.

“This is an addition to the previously budgeted $3 billion in projects that we have committed to,” Premier Brian Pallister said at a news conference on Thursday.

The money will be invested through the Manitoba Restart Program, which will include new water and sewage projects; road and highway resurfacing repairs; bridge repairs; municipal infrastructure priorities; and the possibility of cost-sharing projects with other levels of government.

“I should mention this commitment does not include the additional contributions that would be made by other levels of government, but is our commitment as a government on behalf of Manitobans,” he said.

The premier said these types of projects are essential to the growth of the communities, will improve services for Manitobans, and will improve residents’ quality of life.

“We know that the Manitoba construction industry, like all of us, has experienced a downturn in demand in recent weeks and months, but we also know that our Manitoba heavy construction industry and other construction industry participants are ready to work. They want to work,” he said.

The premier said Thursday’s announcement also builds on the government’s commitment to supply municipalities with critical funding, as promised in the 2020 budget.

“I, and my colleagues, were able to assure over 40 municipalities personally in the past week that they will be receiving, as will al our municipalities, our committed budgeted amounts in support of their governments."

