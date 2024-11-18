Manitoba investing in nearly 40 organizations to improve accessibility

The Manitoba government is providing funding to nearly 40 organizations to help improve accessibility in the province.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine made the announcement on Monday, saying the province is providing more than $800,000 to 37 municipalities, non-profits, businesses, and educational institutions.

“This support not only empowers great organizations like [these] to make meaningful impacts in [their] communities,” Fontaine said at a news conference on Monday.

“But also highlights our collective effort to make Manitoba more accessible and to do it together.”

The money will be provided through the Manitoba Accessibility Fund, which gives grant funding to help organizations remove barriers, create awareness, and support compliance with the Accessibility for Manitobans Act.

Projects that receive grant funding must fulfill one of these three objectives:

Raise awareness about prevention and removal of barriers.

Develop tools, resources and training to support compliance of legislated standards.

Remove barriers to information and communication electronically, in print and in person.

The recipients of this year’s funding include The Forks North Portage Partnership, Border Regional Library, Deaf Centre Manitoba Inc., Manitoba Theatre for Young People, Mount Carmel Clinic, RM of Lac du Bonnet, and Swan Valley School Division. A full list can be found online.

“To this year’s grant recipients, miigwetch to each and every one of you for building a more accessible Manitoba,” Fontaine said.

This is the third year the province has funded projects through this grant program, which is managed by the Winnipeg Foundation. Since its inception, nearly $2.5 million has been awarded.