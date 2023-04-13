Manitoba is marking its first-ever 'Turban Day'

Manitoba is marking its firs-ever ‘Turban Day’ on Thursday.

The Turban Day Act was passed in the Manitoba Legislature last year, paving the way for Thursday's event. The occasion comes during the province's fifth annual Sikh Heritage Month.

Anmol Singh Gumber, director of digital strategy with Sikh Heritage Manitoba, said Turban Day is meant to be a celebratory and informative way to bring awareness and inclusivity to the community.

"Making more people aware, letting them know what our Sikh faith and our identity is," he said. "For myself, my turban is a very significant part of my identity, as you can see. It helps me with my day-to-day and it is our faith."

A visible symbol of the Sikh faith, Gumber said the turban is meant to symbolize community and acceptance. In honour of Turban Day, Sikh Heritage Manitoba will be showing folks how to tie a turban at the Manitoba Legislature.

Red River College Polytech is celebrating the day by inviting staff, students, and community members to learn about the Sikh culture and wear a turban.

The Manitoba NDP also marked the day at the Manitoba Legislature, meeting with members of the Sikh and Punjabi community.

"Turban Day is a wonderful opportunity to share the importance of the turban with Manitobans and celebrate Sikh culture,” NDP MLA Diljeet Brar, who had introduced the bill pushing for the day last year, said in a news release.

"I am excited to celebrate with the Sikh community and all Manitobans today as we reflect on the significance of the turban and work to combat racism against Sikh Canadians."