WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is continuing to deal with high demand for physical copies of immunization cards.

In the July 26 vaccine bulletin, the province said that all cards that were requested by July 11 have now been mailed out. The province has also secured additional card stock and has resumed printing.

The province reminded residents that digital cards are available immediately, and it will send out the physical copes as soon as possible.

Earlier in July, CTV News Winnipeg reported that there was a delay in printing cards as the province waited on additional supply.

Fully vaccinated Manitobans can request their immunization cards online.

As of Monday, Manitoba has administered more than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.