

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont has retained his seat of St. Boniface in Winnipeg's French district in the provincial election.

Lamont took the longtime NDP seat away from the New Democrats in a byelection last year -- nine months after he became party leader.

The byelection was held after former NDP premier Greg Selinger retired from politics.

Lamont does not live in the constituency, but has been visible at community events and has worked on his French-language skills.

Lamont says his party can be proud of the campaign it ran, adding the results have taught him that he can give everything he can, and sometimes it is just not enough.

He says the Liberals have a bright future in Manitoba.

The Liberals are on track to take three seats, the same total they took in 2016, but one fewer than they held when the election was called.