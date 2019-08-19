

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba Liberals say they would create more child care spaces and ensure workers are paid more if they win the Sept. 10 provincial election.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says parents are waiting too long for good child care and, as premier, he would cut the backlog by creating 18,000 additional spaces over eight years.

Lamont says he would also boost funding to child care centres to ensure workers are well paid and to help improve literacy among young children.

Lamont says the promises would cost $33 million a year, and help parents who want to work but are unable to find quality child care.

The Liberals held four of the 57 legislature seats when the election was called.

The Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats have nominated candidates in all constituencies, while the Liberals had registered 48 as of Monday afternoon, according to Elections Manitoba.