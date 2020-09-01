WINNIPEG -- With the start of school one week away, the province has put a new rule in place when it comes to masks on school buses.

In a news release on Tuesday, the province said masks will be required on all school buses as passengers may not be able to physically distance from each other for an extended period of time.

The province had previously announced a rule that required students in Grade 4 and up to wear masks on buses, but this new rule makes it mandatory for all students, drivers, and any other passengers on the bus to wear a mask.

The City of Winnipeg has also made masks mandatory on Winnipeg Transit buses, saying people who do not comply could face a $100 fine.

