WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials say two more residents at a rehabilitation centre in Brandon have tested positive for COVID-19, as more cases in Manitoba are announced.

On Tuesday, the province announced 18 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 459. Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in the province on March 12, Manitoba has had 1,232 lab-confirmed cases.

The new cases announced on Tuesday include:

seven new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

two new cases in Southern Health–Santé Sud; and

nine cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The province said preliminary investigations show that two of the cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region are residents at the Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon Regional Health centre.

The province declared an outbreak at the centre on Sunday. As of Tuesday, health officials reported three patients and two health-care workers associated with the centre have tested positive for COVID-19. Case investigations are ongoing.

The province once again was not able to provide hospitalization information due to a technical issue. It said in a news release that the info will be updated as soon as possible.

So far, 759 people have recovered from COVID-19, and 14 people have died.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent.

MASKS NOW REQUIRED AT HEALTH-CARE FACILITIES

The province said, starting today, all visitors to health-care facilities are required to wear a non-medical mask. This includes outpatients going to appointments at clinics within hospitals and health centres.

"While primary care clinics and other locations providing health services are not currently included in the mask requirement, all Manitobans are strongly encouraged to wear a non-medical mask when seeking care," the province said in a news release.

The province said Manitobans are encouraged to return to the fundamentals, which include not going out while you feel sick, practicing proper hand hygiene, covering your cough, and physical distancing when you are with people outside your home.

WHERE ARE THE MOST CASES OF COVID-19 IN MANITOBA

The majority of Manitoba's current COVID-19 cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 246 active cases.

The districts in Manitoba with the most active cases of COVID-19 include:

Brandon, which has 165 active cases

Winnipeg, which has 148 active cases

Asessippi, which has 46 active cases

Spruce Woods and Niverville/Ritchot which both have 12 active cases

The province said 569 tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of laboratory tests completed since early February to 138,060.

Only Manitobans with COVID-19 symptoms should go for testing unless recommended by public health.