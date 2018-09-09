A Manitoba man has died after his trailer loaded with hot tar went off the road and ruptured.

In a release sent to CTV News, North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) said Bradley Jackson, 21, from Woodlands, Man. was pulling a trailer loaded with hot tar when the vehicle's right side wheels left the roadway to the right. The vehicle then tipped on its right side and slid into a ditch.

It happened in Grand Forks County, North Dakota, near Thompson on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

“The trailer ruptured, spilling the load on the roadway and in the south ditch. Approximately 6000 gallons spilled,” NDHP said in the release.

Jackson was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, NDHP said.

In a message Sunday, Jackson's mother told CTV News her son passed away.

"This is a mom’s worst nightmare," said Rose Walder.

“Bradley is the one person who could always keep me grounded. He was my rock."

Close friend Natasha Brydges said Jackson had been trucking for about two years.

“His semi went off the road and hot tar leaked everywhere and managed to get into the cab where he was,” she said in a phone call with CTV News Sunday.

Brydges said Jackson was in a Minneapolis hospital burn unit and died Saturday.

She said Jackson worked for Jade Transport. The company says on its website, it’s based in Winnipeg and specializes in the transport of bulk liquid, including hazardous materials.

CTV News spoke to a dispatcher with Jade Transport Sunday who confirmed the incident took place but was not able to answer questions.

CTV News left a message with the company for more information.

An online fundraising campaign has been started to help Jackson’s family.

“So many people have been reaching out to me. And it is beyond words to know just how many peoples’ lives Bradley has touched,” said Walder.

“We are all just trying to understand how my 21-year-old is now no longer with us.”