WINNIPEG -- A Flin Flon, Man., man has made a substantial contribution to his local foodbank after a trip he had been saving up for was cancelled.

“It's kind of a crunch time where their donations might be slowing down a bit and some charities might be struggling to deliver the service that they usually do,” said Tommy Barr.

Barr had been planning a trip to New Zealand and Australia with his mom for months, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic his trip was cancelled.

despite being disappointed he decided to make the best of the situation.

Barr used the $5,000 he had saved for his trip to try and help those who need it in his community.

"Made the decision that I'd take the money I had saved up for spending over that, and try and turn this negative with the trip being cancelled into a positive by helping out some local people who are going to be facing a tougher time," he said.

The money Barr donated went to the Lord's Bounty Food Bank.

Health officials recognized Barr for his contribution during a news conference Saturday, and noted his donation accounts for nearly one-sixth of the food banks annual budget.