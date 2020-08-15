WINNIPEG -- A man in his 80s has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Manitoba to nine.

The patient was from Portage Le Prairie and had been in intensive care, according to a news bulletin released by the province Saturday. His case was connected to a cluster.

The last death linked to COVID-19 was a man in his 70s from the Southern Health Region almost a month ago.

On Saturday, public health officials announced 20 new infections, increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 663.

Of the 20, three are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, six in Southern Health and 11 in Winnipeg. Nine people are in hospital and three are in intensive care.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that several of today’s Winnipeg regional cases are linked to travel or a close contact of a known case,” according to the bulletin.

As of Saturday, there are 211 active cases in the province and 443 people have since recovered. The five-day test positivity rate stands at 1.49.

The province said 1,791 laboratory tests were done on Friday. Since early February, 112,283 tests have been completed.

The bulletin also reminded Manitobans that only those with COVID-19 symptoms should get tested.