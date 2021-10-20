Manitoba man pleads guilty to defrauding widowed senior
A former Manitoba mortgage salesperson has pleaded guilty to defrauding a widowed senior out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for more than a year.
On Tuesday, Brett Allan Dobbin, 59, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of trading without registration under The Securities Act and another 36 counts under the Mortgage Brokers Act.
He was originally charged in January 2020 under both acts for 18 different transactions that totalled over $534,000 with the victim being a woman in her 80s. All the transactions happened between April 2016 and December 2017.
The Manitoba Securities Commission (MSC) said Dobbin acted as both the mortgage broker and mortgage salesperson on his own behalf and failed to pay the mortgage broker he was registered with.
Dobbin was also punished for a similar incident in 2006 involving another widowed senior and he was sanctioned for seven years.
A sentencing hearing will take place on Nov. 5.
The MSC is reminding people to be aware of senior financial abuse and said there are several warning signs to be aware of.
These include social isolation, dependence on another for financial support, substance abuse or misuse, depression or mental illness, sudden change in appearance such as poor hygiene or weight loss, a difference between the standard of living and financial assets, and someone who is overly protective or controlling of the senior.
If people think anyone is being targeted by an investment fraud, they are told to call the MSC.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 12:30 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against new vaccination policy for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Haiti kidnappings: Would Canada and the U.S. meet 400 Mawozo's ransom demand?
Hostage negotiation experts say time is the greatest issue facing the FBI and government officials in rescuing 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, who were kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti.
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is 'in good spirits.'
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago, study finds
More than 470 years before Columbus crossed the Atlantic, Vikings established a settlement in what is now Newfoundland, a new study has concluded.
Paid menstrual leave takes aim at stigma of periods in the workplace
The Kitchener, Ont., maker of the DivaCup menstrual device has adopted a paid period leave policy offering menstruating workers a day off a month.
Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
Saskatoon
-
'I shot her': Video played in trial shows Greg Fertuck acting out wife’s killing using cane as rifle
In a secretly recorded video, Greg Fertuck told an undercover officer he shot his wife twice, rolled her in a tarp and dumped her body in a rural area.
-
Winning lottery ticket worth $55M purchased in Saskatoon
Someone in Saskatoon, or at least someone who purchased a lottery ticket in the city, woke up as a millionaire on Wednesday.
-
First Latin American festival in Sask. aims to celebrate culture
The first Latin American festival in Saskatchewan is bringing together music, art, food and people to celebrate Latin American Heritage Month, which is observed in October.
Regina
-
Sask. residents should keep small, consistent circles of contact: Moe
Saskatchewan’s premier reinforced recommendations from the province’s top doctor - saying residents should keep their circle of contact small.
-
Regina police investigating Monday death as homicide
The death of a man in a North Central home on Monday has been deemed a homicide by the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
-
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
Calgary
-
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
-
Outgoing Calgary mayor meets with incoming mayor as new city council takes shape
She's walked the halls of Calgary City Hall many times in her four years as a councillor, but Jyoti Gondek is no longer just a guest in the mayor's office.
-
Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, will implement new rules in continuing care facilities
Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25.
Edmonton
-
Alberta starting prep work to vaccinate children under 12
One of the western provinces is setting itself up to be ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19 when a shot becomes available.
-
Elderly woman sexually assaulted at home in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are asking residents in the Montrose neighbourhood for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Monday.
-
Conservatives say they're against new vaccination policy for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
-
17-year-old girl fatally struck by vehicle in Toronto identified by friends
Friends of a Grade 12 student who was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a Scarborough intersection on Tuesday say they are processing her passing.
-
Ontario marks lowest COVID-19 daily case count in months with 304 new cases
Ontario health officials are reporting 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the lowest case count seen in the province since early August.
Montreal
-
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
-
Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody
A 24-year-old woman has died after allegedly stabbed by a former roommate on a street in the Plateau on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health says 20 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Nearly one third of Ottawa restaurants aren’t following vaccination rules: MacLeod
The Ontario cabinet minister says 30 per cent of Ottawa restaurants aren’t enforcing provincial vaccine requirements.
-
Conservatives say they're against new vaccination policy for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Northern Ontario
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Sault police charge man in fatal crash that killed a pedestrian
A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash earlier this month that killed an elderly woman crossing the street in Sault Ste. Marie, police said Wednesday morning.
-
Bidding war: BHP raises its offer in takeover bid for Noront
A day after a rival suitor made a bid for control of Noront Resources, BHP has upped its offer for shares of the mining company that owns the rights to mineral in the Ring of Fire in northwestern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
Kitchener
-
Woman in her 80s airlifted to hospital after Wilmot Township crash
A woman was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Wilmot Township on Wednesday.
-
Abandoned animals found dead or in critical condition on Haldimand County farm: OPP
Provincial police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County.
-
Vancouver
-
Time for a change in B.C.'s pandemic strategy? Former SARS doctor urges grassroots pivot
A respected emergency doctor credited with a pivotal role in B.C.’s avoidance of the SARS epidemic is speaking up, urging health officials to adopt a grassroots approach to health care.
-
Vancouver Coastal Health taking control of care home that saw deadliest COVID-19 outbreak
The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority is taking over operations of a Vancouver care home where dozens of residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak that began last November and took months to contain.
-
Fatal crash involving motorcycle and truck under investigation in Richmond
Mounties in Richmond are investigating a fatal collision that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke modular housing units to open in early 2022
The assembly of 104 prefabricated modular housing units is underway, bringing much needed affordable rental housing to the residents of Sooke, B.C.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide case update
Provincial health officials will provide an update on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Wednesday.
-
20 windows smashed at Duncan elementary school in separate incidents
Drinkwater Elementary School in Duncan, B.C., has seen its classroom windows smashed on three occasions so far this school year.