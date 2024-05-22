Member of Winnipeg Police Board removed following alleged ethics breach, member calls it formality

Winnipeg city councillors have voted to remove a member of the police board over what is being characterized as an ethics breach.

However, the member said the move is a formaility, and he resigned weeks ago.

During Wednesday’s executive policy committee meeting, members unanimously passed a motion calling for Kyle Mason’s membership with the Winnipeg Police Board to be revoked

The motion, presented at the meeting and viewed by CTV News Winnipeg, states Mason “breached the Code of Ethical Conduct,” but did not reveal details about what the alleged breach was and when it occurred.

Mason told CTV News Winnipeg on Wednesday he was ticketed in the winter for inadvertently driving without insurance. He said it was technically an ethics code violation, and after some consideration, made the decision to resign a few weeks ago.

He would be replaced for the rest of his term by Colleen Mayer, who would also become vice-chair of the board.

Mason founded the North End Family Centre, and works as a speaker and consultant on Indigenous issues, according to his biography on the board’s website.