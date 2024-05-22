MPI opening hail estimating centre to reduce wait times

If your vehicle was damaged by last week’s hail storm, Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is trying to reduce the amount of time you’ll spend waiting for a damage estimate.

The Crown corporation is opening a dedicated hail estimating centre.

MPI said it’s received more than 1,150 claims over the last week in response to the severe spring weather.

That’s in addition to 15,000 claims made last year, most of which followed a late August storm in Winnipeg.

The new temporary centre will open at MPI’s Physical Damage Centre at 1981 Plessis Road in Winnipeg.

Starting Wednesday, customers who have opened a hail claim, but haven’t yet had an estimating appointment scheduled, will be contacted directly by MPI to book an appointment via email or text message.

MPI is prioritizing those who’ve been waiting the longest.

“Last year, we experienced one of the most significant hail claim seasons in our Corporation’s history,” said Satvir Jatana, president & CEO of MPI. “Customers have been patiently waiting for hail estimating appointments and given the recent storms, we are committed to making our services available as quickly as possible and in a way that meets their needs through this specialized service option.”

70 appointments will be made available to the public each day, and the hail centre will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers who haven’t opened a claim yet can fill out an online claim form or call 204-985-7000.