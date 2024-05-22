WestJet adds new direct routes to Florida and Mexico

Winnipeggers will have more direct flight options to sun-filled destinations this winter.

In a news release, WestJet announced a new direct route from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The flight will run once a week and will kick off just in time for the beginning of the holiday season on Nov. 18.

The Sunshine State route runs through Apr. 21, 2025.

If you’re looking for somewhere more exotic, the airline is also adding a direct flight from Winnipeg to Los Cabos.

The once-weekly flight starts Nov. 9 and wraps up on Apr. 26, 2025.

Nick Hays, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airport Authority, said the announcement is important to Manitoba’s continued growth.

"WestJet continues to invest in building the connectivity our community needs to thrive. Today's announcement gives our region even more options to the destinations that matter,” said Hays.

The new direct links come on the heels of the airline’s recent announcement of a limited twice-weekly seasonal Nashville route.