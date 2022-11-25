Manitoba Mountie facing assault charges after investigation by police watchdog

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. -

An RCMP officer in Manitoba is facing assault charges after the province's police watchdog completed its investigation into a woman who was injured while in custody.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says their investigation determined there are reasonable grounds a criminal offence occurred.

The unit was notified this past July that a woman was treated for a broken nose and wrist after she was held in Portage la Prairie, Man., west of Winnipeg.

RCMP responded to a call in Amaranth, Man., where the woman was arrested and taken to Portage la Prairie.

Details from the police watchdog released at that time indicated officers used force to restrain the woman in her cell after what they called "an incident" occurred.

Const. Tyler Hoogkamp has been issued a summons to appear in provincial court on Jan. 10 for assault and assault causing bodily harm charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.