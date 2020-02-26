WINNIPEG -- The CEO of the Manitoba Museum is retiring after being in the role for more than two decades.

The museum announced Wednesday Claudette Leclerc will be retiring as of March 31, 2021. Leclerc has been the CEO and executive director of the Manitoba Museum for 23 years.

“It has been a tremendous honour to have served the Manitoba Museum alongside an incredible team of museum professionals for more than 20 years, so this was not an easy decision to make,” said Leclerc in a news release. “My passion for, and support of, the Manitoba Museum will never change.”

The Museum said Leclerc began her career in Manitoba’s arts and culture community in 1984 through leading the Winnipeg International Children’s Festival. She then worked for the Folk Arts Council, before joining the Manitoba Museum in 1998. The Museum said she is its longest-serving CEO and executive director in its 50-year history.

“As we near the successful completion of our ‘Bringing Our Stories Forward’ Capital Renewal Project and the celebration of the Museum’s 50th anniversary and Manitoba 150, I felt it was the right time to move forward with my plans to retire,” said Leclerc.

She said she is looking forward to spending more time with family and enjoying this next phase of her life.

“Claudette’s outstanding leadership and tremendous passion for the Museum and the community it supports have been vital to this success,” said Penny McMillan, vice-chair of the board of governors.

The museum’s board of governors will now began a national search process to find someone new to take the helm. Leclerc will assist in this process, as she remains in charge for the next 13 months, providing leadership and direction.

“The Manitoba Museum is one of the central cultural institutions for our province, a cornerstone that preserves and promotes our shared heritage, while also making an important contribution to the learning and knowledge that drives the future of our community,” said James Cohen, chair of the board of governors. “It takes a special team and a special leader to make it succeed.”