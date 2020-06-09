WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Museum has announced it will be reopening its galleries starting on Saturday, June 13.

The galleries will be open to the public on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some new guidelines in place for visitors. The planetarium and science gallery will remain closed for now, and high-touch and interactive exhibit elements will not be accessible.

It said while the Nonsuch gallery will be open, visitors will not be allowed to board the ship.

People will have to enter and exit through the doors at 190 Rupert Avenue, and are asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving at the museum. Those who have any symptoms, travelled recently, or have had contact with someone with COVID-19 are asked to postpone their visit.

"We have truly missed all of our visitors and can't wait to welcome them back to the Museum," Claudette Leclerc, Executive Director & CEO said in a news release. "We have been bringing history, nature, and science to the community for half a century and look forward to reconnecting with fellow Manitobans."

People are asked to use touchless payment or purchase tickets online. Digital maps of the museum will also be available online, as paper maps will not be available.

The museum said capacity has been reduced, and markers and signs will encourage physical distancing within the museum.

More information can be found on the museum website.