WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Museum announced Friday in a press release that it will be laying off employees due to the financial impact COVID-19 has had on the museum.

The museum made the decision to temporarily close its doors to the public on March 14.

"The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting closure has placed the Museum's financial capacity at risk of not being able to meet its obligations to our payroll and overall operations this year and beyond," said Claudette Leclerc, executive director and CEO of the Manitoba Museum.

"The museum is a non-profit charity, and we take our responsibility to steward public funds seriously."

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, which represents employees at the museum, is unhappy at the decision to layoff staff.

"We are very disappointed that over 40 MGEU members were given layoff notices today at the Manitoba Museum," read a statement to CTV News from Michelle Gawronsky, the MGEU president.

"The timing is particularly troubling because museums can re-open on Monday under the Manitoba government's new re-opening plan."

The museum said it will not be opening on May 4 and said it will be taking the time to assess and implement safety protocols.

"At all times, since the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority has been and continues to be the health and safety of our employees, volunteers, and visitors," said Leclerc in the press release.

On top of a funding shortage from COVID-19, the Manitoba Museum is also waiting on a funding commitment from the government.

"There are many external variables that are currently impacting our earned and fundraised revenues," Leclerc went on to say in the press release. "We are also awaiting final confirmation on the level of our operational funding support from the Government of Manitoba and confirmation on our application to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Program."

Gawronsky's statement to CTV News addressed the issue, stating, "The Province's notification that the museum's budgeted funding is now in doubt has made a difficult situation worse. The Province needs to sustain Manitoba's cultural gems so that we still have them when this pandemic is over."

The museum may remain closed until further notice, but it is still running its Manitoba Museum @ Home program.