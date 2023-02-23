Manitoba NDP announces new opposition critic roles

Manitoba's official opposition party has announced new critic roles.

On Thursday, Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew released the list of critic roles for his party of MLAs heading into this next legislative assembly.

The Members of the Legislative Assembly who are appointed as opposition critics are responsible for researching and asking questions of the government in the House.

In a news release, Kinew said his opposition party will be focussed on Hydro affordability, school and senior care improvements and creating more jobs.

Here is the list of the Manitoba NDP opposition critic roles:

Wab Kinew (Fort Rouge)

Critic for Executive Council

Critic for Intergovernmental Affairs

Nello Altomare (Transcona)

Critic for Education and Early Childhood Learning

Uzoma Asagwara (Union Station)

Critic for Health

2SLGBTTQ+ spokesperson

Diljeet Brar (Burrows)

Critic for Agriculture

Ian Bushie - Deputy House Leader (Keewatinook)

Critic for Transportation and Infrastructure

Nahanni Fontaine - House Leader (St. Johns)

Critic for Families

Spokesperson for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People

Spokesperson for Veterans Affairs

Amanda Lathlin (The Pas-Kameesak)

Critic for Sports, Culture and Heritage

Tom Lindsey (Flin Flon)

Critic for Natural Resources and Northern Development

Jim Maloway (Elmwood)

Critic for Seniors and Long-Term Care

Malaya Marcelino (Notre Dame)

Critic for Labour and Immigration

Jamie Moses (St. Vital)

Critic for Advanced Education and Training

Lisa Naylor - Deputy Caucus Chair (Wolseley)

Critic for Municipal Relations and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation

2SLGBTTQ+ spokesperson

Eric Redhead (Thompson)

Critic for Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations

Adrien Sala (St. James)

Critic for Finance and Manitoba Hydro

Mintu Sandhu (The Maples)

Critic for Consumer Protection and Government Services

Bernadette Smith - Caucus Chair (Point Douglas)

Critic for Mental Health and Community Wellness

Mark Wasyliw (Fort Garry)

Critic for Economic Development, Investment and Trade

Critic for Environment and Climate Change and Efficiency Manitoba

Matt Wiebe – Whip (Concordia)