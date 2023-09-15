Manitoba NDP leader drives home hospital plan, Tories focus on economy

Hospitals are becoming a familiar backdrop for the New Democrats in the Manitoba election campaign.

For the third day in a row, NDP Leader Wab Kinew has scheduled a news conference outside a hospital to promise more money for health care.

Kinew will be at the Concordia hospital in Winnipeg, where the NDP has already promised to reopen the emergency department, which was downgraded by the Progressive Conservative government.

The Tories, meanwhile, will continue on the economic theme they've had this week, with an announcement in Rockwood, north of Winnipeg.

The Tories are also expected to release details on the cost of the promises they made earlier in the week.

The election is Oct. 3 and advance polls open one week from Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.