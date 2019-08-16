Manitoba NDP would give $1,000 tax cut for first-time homebuyers and disabled
File image of a new home for sale in Carleton Place, Ont., on March 17, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 12:13PM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 12:25PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's New Democrats are promising to slash taxes for first-time homebuyers.
Currently, the NDP says homebuyers pay land transfer taxes of nearly $4,000 when buying an average-priced Winnipeg home.
If elected Sept. 10, Leader Wab Kinew says his party will cut that tax by $1,000 for first-time buyers.
He says the cut would also apply to people with disabilities.
The party estimates the tax cut would cost about $8 million a year and help approximately 8,000 people.
Kinew says the move encourages young people to build their futures in Manitoba.