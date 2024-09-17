WINNIPEG
Manitoba newlyweds win $3 million in lottery

Ben Gaboury and Hannah Matthews smile in an undated photo after winning $3 million on a Scratch & Win ticket. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Ben Gaboury and Hannah Matthews smile in an undated photo after winning $3 million on a Scratch & Win ticket. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)
Newlyweds from Starbuck, Man. are starting their future together with a multi-million-dollar nest egg thanks to a big lottery win.

According to Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), Hannah Matthews and Ben Gaboury won $3 million off of a Scratch & Win ticket they bought at a gas station in Oak Bluff on their way into Winnipeg.

“My wife checked it with her phone app. She probably checked it like ten times,” Gaboury said in a news release. “We just couldn’t believe it.”

The couple had to pull over to double-check that they had indeed won a multi-million-dollar prize.

The couple has been married for less than a year, and has not been able to go on a honeymoon.

Ben Gaboury and Hannah Matthews smile in an undated photo. They hope to take a belated honeymoon in Greece with their lottery winnings. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

They plan to use their winnings to do just that, likely in Greece, plus they hope to buy a house and a new car.

“We’re just still in shock and disbelief,” Matthews said. “It does not seem real.”

According to WCLC, six top prizes of $3 million are still available to be won on the $30 Platinum ticket, with a combined total of $250 million in prizes.

