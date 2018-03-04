

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba skip Reid Carruthers has his team pointed in the right direction in the early stages of the Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Regina.

Carruthers’ West. St. Paul rink defeated Saskatchewan Sunday morning 7-5 in an extra end to improve to 2-0.

Manitoba beat Prince Edward Island 12-7 in the opening draw on Saturday afternoon. The team will take their undefeated record into the Sunday night draw when they play Nunavut.

This year’s Brier has two pools of eight teams, with the top four from each pool advancing to the championship round, beginning Thursday.

Manitoba last won the Brier in 2011.