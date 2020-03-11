WINNIPEG -- In a move the province is calling an "abuse of parliamentary privilege" Manitoba's opposition NDP has blocked the Pallister government from introducing the new budget, and have refused Finance Minister Scott Fielding to read the budget speech.

Manitoba's 2020 budget was scheduled to be released on Wednesday afternoon, but has been delayed by what NDP leader Wab Kinew called "procedural tatics in the House" to block the budget.

"We were elected to do a job – stand up to Brain Pallister and stop his plan to hurt families and front line workers," said Kinew in a news release. "Today, and every day until the legislative deadline has passed, we will do everything possible to prevent the Pallister government from ramming through their harmful legislation."

In a written statement, the provincial government confirmed the NDP was preventing the budget and budget speech from being considered by the Legislative Assembly as scheduled.

"This is an abuse of parliamentary privilege and is very disrespectful to the guests and media who have come to the Legislature for the presentation of Budget 2020," the statement reads.

The province said if the budget is not considered on Wednesday, it will be the government's intention to bring it forward in the legislature on Thursday.

Kinew said the NDP blocked nearly 20 bills that were put on notice on Tuesday, including amendments to the Public Schools Act and the Public Schools Governance and Financing Act.

The NDP said the province is still able to table the budget documents before the house, which will ensure it will pass the same time it always would.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.