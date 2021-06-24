WINNIPEG -- Manitoba parents and caregivers with upcoming Pfizer vaccine appointments can now transfer their appointment to their children.

The Manitoba government made this announcement in a tweet on Thursday, saying if parents opt to make this transfer, they can instead book a Moderna vaccine appointment for themselves.

This transfer of appointments is for children aged 12 to 17, as Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for this age group. A slowdown in Pfizer supply will occur in July.

Anyone who would like to change their appointment can call 1-844-626-8222.

At 11:45 a.m., Manitobans who received their first vaccine dose on or before June 6 will be able to book an appointment for a second dose.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead of the task force, will be speaking about the province’s vaccine campaign at a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

