Manitoba pastor arrested for breaking public health orders: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. remains in custody after RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed officers arrested Tobias Tissen – the pastor of the Church of God Restoration near Steinbach – without incident on Monday evening following a traffic stop in Steinbach.

RCMP said the arrest warrant was issued for contravening a public health order.

Video of Tissen's arrest shared on social media shows two RCMP officers asking the pastor to step out of his vehicle, telling him he is under arrest due to an outstanding warrant. The video shows Tissen being placed in the back of an RCMP vehicle as members of his family stand nearby.

In an email to CTV News Monday evening, the church said Tissen's arrest was in relation to the pastor attending and organizing public protests. The church said it has no further information.

According to court documents, Tissen is accused of breaking public health orders on May 15, 2021, by gathering in a group of more than five people outdoors. The allegation has not been proven in court.

Tissen has previously been fined for publicly defying health orders. He is among 10 applicants involved in a constitutional challenge of Manitoba's public health orders.

RCMP said Tissen was being transferred to the Winnipeg Police Service for a court appearance. According to a post on Tobias Tissen's Facebook page, the pastor remains in custody as of Tuesday evening.

Tissen's bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.