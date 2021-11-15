Manitoba PCs agree to go to court against Shelly Glover in challenge over leadership race

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are prepared to face former leadership candidate Shelly Glover in court.

In a brief filed on Monday, the PC party said it would allow the court system to determine if the results of the leadership race were valid.

Glover claims there were "substantial irregularities" in the vote-counting process and she wants the court to throw out the results of the race and order a new election.

"While the PC Party has confidence that no such grounds would exist, unfounded allegations and drawn-out proceeding would be detrimental for the PC Party to carry out its role and to the long-term reputation of the PC Party," the brief said, which was filed by the PC party's lawyers Kaitlyn Lewis, Harley Schacter and Neil Duboff.

As part of the brief, the lawyers said all parties involved in this court case, "recognized the importance of an expeditious resolution" and plan on asking for a hearing to happen by Dec. 20, 2021.

The lawyers for Glover and the PCs were set to meet in court on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, to determine if the court had jurisdiction to hear the case.

PREMIER STEFANSON TO INTERVENE IN CASE

Premier Heather Stefanson is also getting involved in the legal challenge.

Documents were filed by Stefanson’s lawyer Jonathan Kroft on Monday, saying she will intervene in the case.

As part of the motion, Kroft said Stefanson, "has a direct and substantial interest in the subject matter of this proceeding."

He added that she could be affected by a judgment or order that is granted during the hearing.

As part of motion, Kroft said Stefanson intervening would not, "unduly delay or prejudice the determination of the rights of the parties to the proceeding."

Stefanson defeated Glover by 363 votes on October 30 to win the PC leadership.

- With files from CTV's Jeff Keele.