Manitoba plans to revive province-wide Grade 12 testing of English and math
The Manitoba government is planning to bring back provincewide Grade 12 tests in English and math starting next year.
The tests were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic -- a time during which the government announced plans for less-formal assessments of student achievement in Grade 10.
Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says the school system will have both.
He says reviving the final exams will be a good way to gauge whether the assessments in the earlier grade are working and if students are improving.
Ewasko, a former teacher, says details of the Grade 10 assessments are still being worked out, but they will likely be an evaluation over time instead of a sit-down exam like the Grade 12 tests.
The Manitoba School Boards Association says some people may be surprised by the return of the Grade 12 tests, as there was a perception in some quarters that they were being eliminated permanently.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Canada won't permit sea floor mining without 'rigorous' regulations
The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a 'rigorous regulatory structure' and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
Grief-stricken community members dropped off flowers and stuffed animals on Thursday at the scene of an alleged bus attack against a daycare north of Montreal that killed two children and sent six to hospital.
Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash. The vigil will be held at the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
Supporters of move to drop councillor from board are silent due to 'social media frenzy,' Regina mayor says
Regina mayor Sandra Masters says there are some who support the move to oust Ward. 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc from the city's safety board who are reluctant to express their support over fears of a potential social media backlash.
'In need of renewal': Public information night sheds light on plans for Saskatchewan Drive corridor project
A public information meeting Wednesday shone light onto development plans for the Saskatchewan Drive corridor renewal project.
White City to appeal denial of application to annex Emerald Park, surrounding areas
The Town of White City has filed an application for leave to appeal the Saskatchewan Municipal Board’s (SMB) decision to deny their application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality.
Saskatoon woman's lost wedding ring revealed in parking lot snow melt
Without the unseasonably warm weather one Saskatoon woman would likely still be missing her set of three wedding bands.
-
$10M lawsuit launched against group trying to start pro soccer team in Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Man dies on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre
A 20-year-old man died in remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Wednesday, according to the ministry of corrections.
Northern Ont. woman who killed husband with baseball bat eligible for parole in 10 years
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau, who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in 2021, has received the mandatory life sentence and is eligible for parole after serving a total of 12 years in custody.
Doctor who accused NOSM staff of sexual harassment loses defamation suit
A doctor who made high-profile sexual harassment accusations against two doctors at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has lost a defamation suit.
Ontario grocery chain that went viral for low prices reveals how they keep costs down
An Ontario grocery chain said they are seeing an “unprecedented” surge in customers after a recent TikTok revealing the company’s low food prices went viral.
Edmonton area on track to be short 1,500 hospital beds by 2026: internal AHS document
The Alberta government is aware that the Edmonton area has a deficit of hundreds of hospital beds and that number is expected to balloon to roughly 1,500 in the next few years, according to internal documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton.
-
Drug seizures in Glenora, Cameron Heights homes lead to more than 100 charges
Two men are facing more than 100 charges in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and numerous firearms in Edmonton.
-
Improvements made to Edmonton's collision-reporting centres, operator says
The Edmonton Police Service and Accident Support Services International (ASSI) say changes have been made to improve Edmonton's Collision Reporting Centres (CRC).
-
Police issue arrest warrant for Montreal man in apparent joyride through Ontario mall
Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Montreal man in connection with an apparent joyride through a Vaughan shopping mall in a stolen vehicle last week.
1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.
-
Fire in Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage destroys multiple vehicles
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday night fire at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise parking garage that destroyed multiple vehicles.
-
Premier Smith to deliver update on Just Transition talks, federal health deal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to meet with reporters for the first time in a month today, with questions expected on health care, Crown prosecutors and perhaps her now-viral limp handshake with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Crown prosecutor Audrey Roy-Cloutier.
-
Officials blame Ottawa LRT shutdown on 'unique' ice buildup
More than a month since a section of Ottawa’s LRT system shut down for six days after a freezing rainstorm, officials have revealed the cause of the outage.
-
Canopy Growth closure feels like deja vu for Smiths Falls, Ont. residents
Canopy Growth's announcement that it would lay off hundreds of workers and shutter its Smiths Falls, Ont. factory is a familiar story for some residents.
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A former Halifax university student on trial for killing another student during a drug deal completed his testimony Thursday, insisting he had no plan to kill anyone and that he shot the other man in self-defence.
-
As Ottawa plans to hike health funding, families say system doesn't learn from errors
Earlier this week, the federal government announced it would add $46 billion in new spending over ten years for the country's health-care systems. But some families -- along with some patient safety teachers and advocates -- say Canada's patchwork of quality-reviews systems need deep reforms to ensure that money is well spent.
-
Snow-covered roads for some Friday morning commutes in the Maritimes
A fast-moving band of snow will accumulate on roads and reduce visibility for many in the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
-
Crews battle fire at a commercial building in Cambridge
An active fire at a working commercial building Thursday afternoon in Cambridge had firefighters from five stations working to gain control of the situation.
-
Turkiye, Syria earthquake donation drop-offs popping up in Kitchener
Those looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will have several opportunities to do so in Kitchener.
Re-funding the police? No plan for Vancouver to hire 100 mental health nurses to pair with cops
As Vancouver is set to expand a program that pairs officers with psychiatric nurses, critics remain concerned by the continued reliance on police to respond to mental health calls and the city's decision to prioritize increasing police funding.
-
2 members of same family killed in North Vancouver house fire
Two people have died after a massive house fire in North Vancouver, and authorities say the victims were a parent and their child.
-
Suspect charged after stolen vehicle, credit cards found in New Westminster: police
A New Westminster man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car in the city last week, according to police.
B.C. lumber industry on edge after Biden ups the ante on Buy American policies
British Columbia's lumber industry is anxiously parsing U.S. President Joe Biden's latest Buy American language to better understand the implications for Canadian exporters.
-
RCMP's shorter version of old-growth injunction prompts B.C. court to acquit protester
An old-growth logging protester accused of criminal contempt of court for blockading a forestry road has been acquitted because Mounties read out a short form of the court injunction.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation to host all-Indigenous basketball tournament next month
The Snuneymuxw First Nation is five weeks away from hosting the largest youth basketball tournament in the province, and one of the biggest in the country.