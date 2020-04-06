WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is calling on the federal government to act as the intermediary and borrow funds on behalf of provincial governments and then loan it to them.

Premier Brian Pallister said Ottawa should coordinate the national emergency response.

“They can borrow at much lower rates, they can pass those savings on,” he said.

Pallister made the announcement at a news conference on Monday morning.

To date, there are 203 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, both probable and lab-confirmed. There have also been two deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.