WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's Premier says Manitobans need to take drastic action to flatten the curve during the second wave of COVID-19 and said the province is considering a curfew.

Premier Brian Pallister, speaking to media on Monday, said he is asking the province to weigh in on the possibility of implementing a curfew in Manitoba as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re giving serious consideration to implementing a curfew, a curfew that would be designed to restrict travel between key hours, when gathering sizes tend to be dangerously in excess of the rules, late-night hours obviously,” he said.

“These late-night situations in Winnipeg have expanded our number of COVID cases very significantly. According to Dr. Roussin, this is an action we should seriously consider, and I am considering it now.”

Pallister said over the Halloween weekend, several Halloween parties and large gatherings were advertised online. The Winnipeg Metro Region enters Code Red restrictions today for at least two weeks, while the other health regions in Manitoba are now in the orange or restricted level.

In both levels, gathering sizes are limited to five people, as the province said it will help reduce the transmission of the virus. Bars and restaurants are now closed in Winnipeg and surrounding areas for dine-in services but can operate with take-out or delivery services.

An online survey will be posted on EngageMB to get feedback.

Pallister also said Manitobans also need to significantly reduce their personal contacts by 75 per cent for at least the month of November, citing advice from Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

“She said last week that the most significant thing Canadians can do to arrest the COVID curve and ultimately to flatten it is to reduce their personal contacts by half,” Pallister said. “Here in Manitoba, I believe we need to drop those personal contacts by more than that.”

Pallister said details on increased enforcement for people violating public health orders are coming later this week.

This is a developing story. More to come.