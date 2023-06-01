Manitoba premier issues apology for centre for people with intellectual disabilities
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson formally apologized in the legislature Thursday to former residents of the Manitoba Developmental Centre, one of the country's last large institutional facilities for people with intellectual disabilities.
Stefanson's apology, part of a $17-million class-action settlement earlier this year, focused partly on abuse and neglect suffered by former residents. But it also touched on the larger issue of housing people in large institutions instead of in the community with personal supports.
"We are sorry for our province's history of forcing children and adults into an institutional model of care, for the resulting loss of family, culture and the right to be (a) valued member of a community," Stefanson told the chamber.
"Our vulnerable citizens were separated and segregated from their families, devalued and denied of their fundamental human rights to live freely in the community."
The facility opened in Portage la Prairie in 1890. At its peak in the 1970s, it housed some 1,200 people but is now home to fewer than 130. The Manitoba government stopped accepting new residents at the centre in 1996, except for short-term and court-ordered placements.
In 2021, the Progressive Conservative government announced plans to close the centre by 2024 and have people live closer to loved ones, often in their own homes with support. That plan remains on track, Stefanson said.
The lawsuit was launched in 2018 by David Weremy, who lived at the centre in the 1950s, '60s and '70s. In his statement of claim, Weremy alleged he was often hit with a whip or a wooden board, frequently underfed and punished for trying to run away by being placed in solitary confinement or being forced to sleep naked on the floor.
The statement of claim sought $50 million and alleged staff beat residents, deprived them of food and allowed sexual assaults to occur between residents.
Weremy was in the legislature gallery Thursday to hear the apology and later told reporters it felt good.
"Don't put people in an institution. Don't lock them up," he said.
Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew said his party wins the provincial election scheduled for Oct. 3, it would follow through on the commitment to close the centre.
"I think the apology is a necessary step and it's clear that the era of institutionalization is over and we're now in an era of inclusion," Kinew said.
The class-action settlement agreement, which received court approval last month, will see much of the $17 million used to compensate former residents. Some of the money is slated to build a monument at the Manitoba Developmental Centre's cemetery and to fund projects that help people with disabilities live in the community.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New non-invasive tool detects early stages of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
Researchers at Carleton University's Department of Electronics in Ottawa created a ground-breaking testing device to detect early signs of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s through biomolecular activities in a person’s saliva.
'Tone-deaf': Singh slams rapporteur Johnston for not stepping down
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's refusal to heed the House of Commons' call for him to step down as 'tone-deaf.'
Hidden camera discovered in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police say officers responded to a call from staff at l’école l'Oiseau Bleu on Nelligan Street just after 10 a.m. Friday about a camera found in the washroom.
Debate cancelled as police look for man who allegedly threatened to shoot Toronto mayoral candidates
A 29-year-old man is wanted by police for allegedly threatening to shoot candidates running for Toronto mayor on Thursday.
Jordan's royal wedding gets underway in ceremony packed with stars and deep symbolism
The wedding of Jordan's crown prince to the scion of a prominent Saudi family began on Thursday in a palace celebration that drew massive crowds and a mood of excitement around the kingdom, while presenting the young Hashemite royal as a new player on the global stage.
Collapsed platform in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar last repaired a decade ago: city
The elevated walkway in Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar that collapsed during a school field trip, sending 16 children and one adult to hospital, was last repaired a decade ago.
'Both of them had a heart of gold': Family releases statement on engaged couple shot dead at home near Hamilton
The family of an engaged couple who were shot dead following a dispute with their landlord in Stoney Creek over the weekend released a statement of their loved ones, remembering them as 'two beautiful souls.'
Air Canada reports communications system issue, flights operating at reduced rate
Air Canada reported a technical issue with its flight communications system on Thursday, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.
RBC resolves technical issues with online, mobile banking
The Royal Bank of Canada has resolved a technical issue that temporarily impacted online and mobile banking.
Regina
-
Following outcry, Sask. government pledges $40M top-up for education budget
A month after Premier Scott Moe said more money was on the way for school divisions, Saskatchewan's education minister announced a $40 million top-up.
-
'This is disgusting': Sask. Indigenous prof says deep-rooted stereotypes continue to drive racial profiling
A Saskatchewan university business lecturer says companies need to do a better job of educating employees on consumer racial profiling.
-
Maxime Bernier part of group found guilty for breaking 2021 public health rules in Regina
Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, is part of a group of people found guilty of breaking COVID-19 public health rules in Regina two years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators meet LGBTQ2S+ protestors on their doorstep
A protest at Saskatoon’s Catholic school division over a leaked email described as discriminatory of the queer community led to a tense exchange with its director of education on Thursday.
-
Following outcry, Sask. government pledges $40M top-up for education budget
A month after Premier Scott Moe said more money was on the way for school divisions, Saskatchewan's education minister announced a $40 million top-up.
-
Sask. education minister supports Catholic schools' stance on 'Rainbow Tent'
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education says it should be a parent’s right to decide if their child participates in programming related to gender and sexual diversity.
Northern Ontario
-
New non-invasive tool detects early stages of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's
Researchers at Carleton University's Department of Electronics in Ottawa created a ground-breaking testing device to detect early signs of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s through biomolecular activities in a person’s saliva.
-
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, 'That '70s Show' actor faces 30 years to life
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
-
3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Remains of Edmonton man found west of the city
Police are searching for information in the homicide of an Edmonton man found west of the city.
-
Edmonton librarian takes second place in Jeopardy! debut
Kyle Marshall has always loved trivia and recently he got to show the world just how much.
-
Krispy Kreme planning Alberta expansion, starting in Edmonton
Krispy Kreme will soon have a drive-thru and dine-in location in the Alberta capital, and that's just the beginning, the global doughnut giant and a local developer announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
Debate cancelled as police look for man who allegedly threatened to shoot Toronto mayoral candidates
A 29-year-old man is wanted by police for allegedly threatening to shoot candidates running for Toronto mayor on Thursday.
-
Ontario man says medication he's been taking for a decade just quadrupled in price
An Ontario man with a genetic disorder said he was shocked when he got his latest prescription filled for a medication he has been taking for the past ten years.
-
Ontario airport set to shutdown as landowner explores redevelopment plans
An Ontario airport announced it is planning on shutting down as its landowner explores redeveloping the grounds north of Toronto.
Calgary
-
Suncor to cut 1,500 jobs by end of year, employees informed Thursday
Suncor Energy Inc. will cut 1,500 jobs by the end of the year, as new CEO Rich Kruger forges ahead with his mandate to reduce costs and improve the company's lagging financial performance.
-
Suspect sought in attempted sexual assault in Royal Oak
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted in the attempted sexual assault of a woman in the community of Royal Oak last week.
-
Didsbury senior rescued after 4 days alone in central Alberta wilderness
Innisfail RCMP say a Didsbury woman who went missing for four days is in good spirits after being located by rescue teams.
Montreal
-
Calling 311? Bill 96 now requires Montrealers to 'attest' they can get English services
Residents who wish to speak with the City of Montreal by calling 311 now have to attest they can receive services in English because of Bill 96. New provisions of the language law came into effect Thursday.
-
Montreal police to provide 'major' new development in woman's 1996 disappearance
Montreal police say they have made a 'major development' in the case of a missing woman from the late 1990s.
-
About 42,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power due to forest fires
Several regions of the province have been hit by power outages. The total of Quebec customers without electricity stood at around 42,000 as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday. At its peak, Hydro-Quebec said 250 thousand customers had lost power.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says
As the Rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.
-
Iranian family living in Ottawa faces homelessness after falling out of status
An Iranian family living in Ottawa is desperately pleading for help and struggling to stay in Canada with their two young kids, after falling out of status and losing their jobs.
-
Heat, AC overload Hydro Ottawa's system, knocking out power to 8,500 customers, utility says
Hydro Ottawa reported 8,500 customers in Kanata South, Kanata North, Stittsville and West-Carleton March lost power just before 6 p.m.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier calls for urgent, proactive firefighting help from Ottawa
Premier Tim Houston repeated his calls for urgent firefighting help Thursday, asking Ottawa to “be proactive” with aid as multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control.
-
Waegwoltic Club burns in south-end Halifax
A historic athletic club in south-end Halifax is on fire.
-
Prospect Road fire 'knocked down,' but not yet under control: Halifax deputy fire chief
Halifax deputy fire chief David Meldrum says a new fire started Thursday afternoon on Prospect Road, near St. Margaret’s Bay Road, and “a large area of forest and brush are involved.”
Kitchener
-
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | 'This isn’t going to happen today': Staff at Kitchener business recall how they thwarted attempted robbery
The shocking incident was captured on the store's security cameras.
-
One person dead, another critically injured in Guelph crash
Police say a driver appeared to suffer from a medical incident while driving in Guelph, causing his vehicle to drive off the road and hit a woman who was sitting on the crash.
-
Local manufacturer files for bankruptcy, former employees claim they’ve been terminated
The manufacturing company Injection Technologies Inc. has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency and a number of former Kitchener employees tell CTV News they have been terminated.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police incident closes East Hastings Street
East Hastings Street is being blocked off by police between Main and Columbia streets and people are being asked to avoid the area.
-
Here's how hot and dry it was in May in B.C.
More than a dozen places in B.C. saw the hottest May on record this year, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Cycle, walk, cheer, laugh, learn, stretch: 6 ways to have fun in Vancouver this weekend
June—a month commonly referred to as “June-unary” in Vancouver, due to historically wet weather—is starting off on a sunny note this year. Six months into 2023, here are six events to check out in B.C.’s Lower Mainland this weekend, when nothing but sunny skies are in the forecast.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire near Sayward, B.C., remains out of control, but officials say progress being made
British Columbia wildfire officials say crews are making progress in their efforts to suppress a large forest fire on northern Vancouver Island, though the 160-hectare blaze was still burning out of control Thursday.
-
RCMP investigate indecent act involving 14-year-old in Langford
The West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of an indecent act involving a young girl that occurred in the heart of Langford on Wednesday evening.
-
Staff shortage, illnesses behind bus cancellations in Sooke School District
The Sooke School District says an ongoing staffing shortage and recent illnesses are behind the cancellation of several school bus routes.