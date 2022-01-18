Manitoba premier to announce cabinet shuffle on Tuesday

Manitoba’s premier is set to unveil new cabinet members on Tuesday.

Premier Heather Stefanson will be holding a swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. She will then be available to answer the media’s questions at 2:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream both events.

This cabinet shuffle comes after Stefanson recently replaced former minister of infrastructure Ron Schuler.

Stefanson said Schuler’s messaging on vaccines was not consistent with the government’s efforts.

Reg Helwer replaced Schuler as infrastructure minister.

This is a developing story. More details to come.