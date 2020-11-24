WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier is set make an announcement on Tuesday morning regarding the province’s COVID-19 measures.

Premier Brian Pallister is set to speak at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes a few days after the province put the entirety of Manitoba under enhanced Code Red restrictions.

Under these tightened restrictions, nobody is permitted inside a residence except for the people who live there. The province said exceptions can be made for child-care, health-care, and home-care services, as well as tutoring, repairs, construction and emergency response services. Those who live alone can also have one person visit their home.

The restrictions also prohibit stores from selling non-essential items in-person. The businesses must mark or section off any non-essential items from the rest of the store so the customers know they cannot be purchased.

“Unless everybody gets with the team and gets on Team Manitoba there isn't going to be much chance for us to change any of these restrictions,” Pallister said.

“We're not going to be able to do that unless everybody gets on the team, and we limit the number of contacts for a time here, and we do the circuit breaker Dr. Roussin talked about. That’s the goal.”

This is a developing story. More details to come.