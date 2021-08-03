WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to make an announcement on Tuesday morning regarding the province’s public health orders.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Under Manitoba’s current public health orders, residents are permitted to have small group gatherings inside their homes of up to five people outside of household members. The limit for gatherings on outdoor private property is 25 people.

As for group gatherings in public spaces, Manitoba allows 25 people to gather indoors and 150 people to gather in outdoors.

The province’s current restrictions also allow for most businesses, services and organization to open, but they can only do so under strict capacity limits and health protocols.

There are also certain businesses and services, including movie theatres, bingo halls, VLT lounges and casinos that can only open to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The next reopening target under the province’s ‘4-3-2-One Great Summer’ reopening plan is to have 80 per cent of Manitobans with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent with both doses by Labour Day. The province said if Manitoba reaches this target, it could lead to a limited number of restrictions across the province.

Manitoba’s latest vaccine data, which was last updated on July 30, shows that 79.5 per cent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 69.3 per cent have both doses.

Manitoba’s current public health orders went into effect on July 17 and are set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7.

This is a developing story. More details to come.