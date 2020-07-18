WINNIPEG -- A Steinbach man is speaking out about the detrimental effects visiting restrictions at personal care homes are putting on his wife's mental health.

Jon Fehr has been married to his wife Heather for almost 40 years, but now she's starting to forget him.

Four years ago she had a heart attack and was placed in Bethesda Place Personal Care Home. She now suffers from worsening dementia.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Fehr can only visit her for 30 minutes a week.

"From one week to another, I notice a change in her mind, so one of these days she won't remember me, and that's what my problem is," said Fehr. "I want to visit while she knows who I am."

His wife can't talk on the phone, so the half-hour in-person visit is all he sees of her.

Residents at Bethesda Place are allowed window visits, but Fehr said with the glare and his wife's condition, it isn't possible.

Fehr claims he could see his wife more often if there were more staff at the care home.

"There is not enough staff to get the people," he said. "Some are in wheelchairs, so you have to get a hoist and get them out of bed, put them in a chair and get them dressed and washed, and there are not enough people for that."

Fehr says if he were allowed to visit more, staff would have more time to help other residents.

"Every day I used to go and feed her, which freed up a worker so that they could feed someone else," Fehr said.

When asked about care home visits on Thursday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the province is working on the issue.

"We still have to be cautious, but we realize how important these visitations are so we are going to try and work really hard to increase the ability for people to visit in a safe manner," said Dr. Roussin

Dr. Roussin also said public health doesn't want to provide specific guidelines to care home providers and will let operators determine what is right.

In a statement to CTV News, Southern Health, which runs the care home, said, "We recognize that visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities are frustrating for families and loved ones."

"Being able to connect is important for the wellness of residents and our priority is to follow Provincial guidelines that will ensure visits with loved can take place with the necessary precautions to protect the health of residents."

As for Fehr, he's just happy with anything that lets him spend more time with his wife.

"I'm not speaking just for myself. All of these other people are in the same situation, and I just wish it would change," he said.