WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is providing $1.2 million to several programs and initiatives that provide mental health and addictions support.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires and Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon made the announcement at a news conference on Friday, saying the money will be provided through the Canada-Manitoba Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addictions Service Funding Agreement.

“We are investing in prevention services for families to help reduce their risk of involvement with Child and Family Services, and in mental wellness and recovery,” Squires said.

“Some of the projects we’re investing in have already shown strong results.”

The $1.2 million will be split between the following organizations:

$810,000 to Blue Thunderbird Family Care Inc. This money will go towards extending the Granny’s House community respite pilot project for a second year and expanding it to a second location;

$200,000 will go to the Manitoba Adolescent Treatment Centre to help with clinician assessment and referral services in Thompson.

$123,000 for the Mount Carmel Clinic. This funding will go to the Super Dads Program and other services as well;

$60,000 to the Community Living disABILITY Services clients for Naloxone kits;

$35,000 to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for its public education campaign against sexual exploitation;

$30,000 will go to the Manitoba Association of Women’s Shelters to help with a virtual staff training curriculum; and

$21,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association for the virtual component of Thrival Kits.

“We’re committed to protecting Manitobans and this investment will help ensure that high-quality mental health and addictions services are available to those who need help,” Gordon said.

Gordon added that these investments align with recommendations in the VIRGO report. She said the province is committed to supporting community agencies doing important work.

HOME NUTRITION PROGRAM EXTENDED

The ministers also announced that the province is investing more than $2 million to extend the Home Nutrition and Learning Program until the end of August.

“Children, of course, need nutrition daily, even when they are not in classes,” Gordon said.

“The investments announced today will allow the provision of food to continue.”

This program, launched in June 2020, provides weekly boxes of breakfast foods and simple recipes to families with school-aged children who are experiencing food disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding will ensure thousands of children continue to receive nutritious breakfasts to start their days off right and to support their learning goals,” Squires said,

The program is delivered by Andrews Street Family Centre Inc. and Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre in Winnipeg, Samaritan House in Brandon, the Cross Lake Community Council in Cross Lake, and Bayline Regional Round Table.