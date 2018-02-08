The province is investing $1.323 billion in public school divisions for the 2018/19 school year.

That amounts to an increase of $6.6 million. Education Minister Ian Wishart says the public services stay in ability wage freeze would alleviate some expenditure pressure divisions. He is also announcing a 15 per cent reduction to the existing administration cost caps. Administration costs, which include the board of trustees, superintendents and secretary treasurer departments, have increased by $5.6 million or 9 per cent in the past three years according to the province.

The province is also directing school divisions to limit any increases to property taxes to 2 per cent for the 2018/19 school year.

"When School divisions, we expect them to manage expenditures accordingly, and consider the impact on local ratepayers," Wishart said.

In addition the education minister says the province will phase out the tax incentive grant over the next six years. The grant will be adjusted so that school divisions do not receive less than 98 per cent of last year's operating and tax incentive grant combined.