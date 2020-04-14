WINNIPEG -- Public sector workers in Manitoba could soon be working a shortened work week announced Premier Brian Pallister at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Pallister said the province will be working with unions to discuss how to proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are not talking about having people losing their jobs," said Pallister. "What we are proposing is to work with the public sector unions to make sure that isn't the case as much as possible."

Pallister said that with the pandemic, there is far less public sector work, and a reduction of hours would free up resources for frontline workers.

Public sector workers could start working three days a week, resulting in about a 40 per cent wage decrease.

"Let's be clear, our public service doesn't have the opportunity to be serving the public right now," said Pallister.

Pallister noted that working two thirds the usual amount is much than being laid off.

A reduction in hours would lessen non-essential spending and give critical services, like frontline health care, more resources.

Pallister said the plan is more about freeing up resources than about saving money, as the province will be posting a recording a record deficit regardless.

"It will assist us. It won't solve all our problems. We are going to borrow billions of dollars this year," said Pallister.