Manitoba RCMP connect Winnipeg man to East St. Paul property crimes

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges in connection with several property crimes in the East. St. Paul area.

The incident began around 12:50 a.m. on Monday, when officers received a report of a suspicious person on Omeniuk Drive in East St. Paul. A homeowner told police that an unknown person was trying to get into the vehicles parked on his driveway.

Mounties went to the scene and found an abandoned car in a ditch at the intersection of Omeniuk Drive and Terrace Place. While an officer was checking this abandoned car, he saw two people walking towards him – a man and a woman.

Police note the officer’s emergency lights were not activated at the time, and that he doesn’t think the two people were aware that he was a police officer. Once the pair approached, the officer said he haw the man was carrying a baton. The man was then arrested.

Police continued to investigate and said they connected the suspect to several instances of property crime in the East St. Paul area, including the theft of two vehicles, cash, ID and credit cards.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including breaking and entering and theft of a vehicle. He was taken into custody.

The woman who was seen walking with the male suspect was released without charges.

Police continue to investigate.