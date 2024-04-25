Manitoba RCMP to make announcement on double homicide

The Manitoba RCMP is set to make an announcement on Thursday regarding a double homicide in the province.

According to police, Mounties will provide information regarding a major advancement in the investigation and will also give operational details. The family will provide a statement, but will not be in attendance.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

RCMP warns that some of the information provided at the news conference may be disturbing to the public.

This is a developing story. More details to come.