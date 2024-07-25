Driver caught going 202 km/h on Perimeter Highway: Winnipeg police

A driver has been fined and had his licence suspended after allegedly racing another vehicle on the Perimeter Highway on the weekend.

According to police, officers were doing speed enforcement in the area of Wyper Road on the West Perimeter when they saw a Honda Civic being driven at a high speed and racing with another vehicle.

Officers said the Civic reached a speed of 179 km/h, did not stop for police twice, and ran a red light at McGillivray Boulevard and the Perimeter, hitting 202 km/h.

Police caught up to the driver at his home.

A 19-year-old man was issued a serious offence notice and a street racing administrative suspension. He was also issued notices for two counts of speeding, two counts of failing to stop for police, and one count each of driving carelessly and racing with another motor vehicle.

He is also facing a licence suspension and $5,158 in fines.

The claims have not been proven in court.

Police are allowed to immediately suspend a licence for seven days if they suspect street racing.