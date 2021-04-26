WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting another death linked to a variant of concern.

On Monday, the province announced the death of a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region has been linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern. This brings Manitoba’s death toll to 968.

Manitoba also announced 210 new cases of the virus, marking the third day in a row with more than 200 cases.

Winnipeg continues to be the hardest-hit area, with 157 new cases. The Prairie Mountain Health Region had 19 new cases and the Northern Health Region had 15. The Interlake-Eastern Health Regions added 12 new cases, while Southern Health–Santé Sud Health Region added seven.

These new cases bring the total number of active cases in the province to 2,093.

The five-day test positivity rate is 7.6 per cent provincially and 8.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province noted there are 83 people in the hospital with active COVID-19, including 21 people in the ICU. There are also 65 people in hospital with COVID-19, who are not infectious but still require care, including 16 people in the ICU.

On Sunday, Manitoba completed 2,784 COVID-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests since February 2020 to 646,981.

Manitoba health officials do not release new information about variants of concern on Monday. More information will be released Tuesday.