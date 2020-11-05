WINNIPEG -- Four more Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

According to the province’s daily COVID-19 bulletin, released on Thursday, three of the deaths are in Winnipeg and linked to outbreaks at hospitals.

The deaths include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s, both from Winnipeg, and both linked to the outbreak at Victoria Hospital. Another death reported was a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg, and linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital.

The four death was a woman in her 50s from the Southern Health region.

The death toll is now at 91.

The province also announced 427 new cases of COVID-19, which is the second-highest total number of cases announced in a single day. Manitoba reported 480 COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, though many of the cases were part of a backlog of tests from previous days.

One case was removed, as the province said it was from outside Manitoba. Since March, 7,177 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Manitoba.

The cases include

15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

32 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

60 cases in the Northern health region;

55 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

265 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 8.9 per cent, with Winnipeg’s test positivity rate now at nine per cent.

On Wednesday, 4,055 tests were completed, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 272,901.