WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement during his daily update on COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The death brings the total to seven.

Roussin said the death was a man in his 70s from the Southern Health zone.

“This person was in hospital, they were previously in ICU, and unfortunately passed away,” Roussin said. “Our thoughts go out to their friends and family.”

Roussin added the person was not living in a long-term care facility.

One new case was announced in Manitoba, bringing the total to 282.

Of those cases, 238 patients are recovered, while 37 cases are considered active.

Four people remain hospitalized, with nobody in intensive care.

This is a developing news story. More to come.