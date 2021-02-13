WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the virus.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, the death is a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg region.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 866. The province said one death was removed because of a data correction.

Of the 100 new cases, 44 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 3.8 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, two are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 39 are in the Northern health region, three are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 12 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 30,687. The province said one case has been removed due to a data correction.

The province currently has 1,628 active cases, and 28,193 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate rose slightly and now sits at 5.0 per cent.

There are 86 contagious people in hospital with COVID-19, as well as 144 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious. Eleven active COVID-19 patients and 17 non-infectious patients are in the ICU.

On Friday, 1,560 tests were performed, bringing the total to 499,259 since early February.