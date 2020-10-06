WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced on Tuesday another death related to COVID-19.

The news was revealed in a COVID-19 bulletin Tuesday afternoon. This is the 24th death in Manitoba.

Officials say the person who died was a woman in her 70s from the Whitemud district in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The woman was a previously announced case and was linked to an outbreak in a communal living community.

Health officials also announced 56 new cases of COVID-19. They also said a previously announced case has been removed, so there have been 2,246 cases since early March.

Of the new cases, one is in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, two cases are from the Southern Health Region, 22 are in the Interlake-Eastern Region and 31 cases are from the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are currently 781 active cases of COVID-19, and 1,441 people have recovered.

There are 28 people in hospital, seven of which are in intensive care.

On Monday, 1,904 tests were performed, bringing the total to 195,595 since early February.

The majority of the active cases continue to be in the Winnipeg Health Region as there are currently 671.

Of those, 139 are in the River East area, followed closely by Downtown Winnipeg with 137.

The Inkster area has the least cases in the city with 16.

With the 22 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, it has seen a bit of a spike in active cases with 61.

The Southern Health Region has 23 active cases, Prairie Mountain Health has 14, while the Northern Health Region has 12.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 2.4 per cent.